Jeanette "Jean" Lind Talbot, 93, died of cancer in Crestwood Health and Rehabilitation Center, in Port Angeles, on June 2, 2019. She was born in Mount Vernon, on December 10, 1925, the first of four siblings of Andrew and Eva Lind, all of whom survive her.



After high school graduation in 1943, she married Thomas Wagar Talbot, in 1944, who was a lieutenant (j.g.), in the U.S. Navy stationed in Washington state during the war and then, after the war, moved to Warren, Ohio, where he was a mechanical engineer employed at Federal Machine and Welder and she was a homemaker. In 1957, they and their three children moved to Edmonds, when he took a job as a mechanical engineer at Boeing.



In 1971, they moved to Port Angeles, where they became the second owners of Olympic Bible Bookstore, which they owned until 1985. They were long-term members of Independent Bible Church and active in the Port Angeles Christian community. Tom died in 1988 of cancer.



She is survived by their three children, Janice Thompson, Mark Talbot, and Nels Talbot.



A memorial service will be held at Independent Bible Church's Worship Center, 116 E. Ahlvers road, Port Angeles, at 3 PM, on June 23rd.