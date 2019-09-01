Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanine Hochhalter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanine was born November 9, 1940, to Glenn and Margaret Varner in Chinook, Montana; growing up in Corvallis, Montana.



She graduated Corvallis High School in 1958 and St. Patricks School of Nursing in 1961. She fell in love with her lifelong sweetheart, Dennis Hochhalter, in 1959 and they married October 1961.



Jeanine loved nursing and continued on to get her AA at Yuba College, her BS at Chico State and her Masters Degree in Hospital Administration from San Francisco.



Jeanine worked ICU, Maternity, Home Health & Oversight Nursing and refused to retire until age 75.



She also ran the FoxGlove Bed & Breakfast in Port Angeles and helped renovate over 20 homes.



She attended the 1st Presbyterian Church and later the Seventh Day Adventist Church.



Jeanine lost her battle to cancer on August 8, 2019, dying in the arms of her daughter with her beloved husband at her side.



She is survived by her daughter Denise (Kenneth) Corklin; her son, Ken (Tonya) Hochhalter; and her three adored grandchildren, Joshua and Jennifer Kepler and Brock Hochhalter.



Jeanine was a treasure and an inspiration to all who knew her. Her strong faith in God the Father and His Son Jesus carried her through life and gives us all blessed assurance in her passing. She will be dearly missed until we see her again. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019

