Jeanne Couillard Jones (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Port Angeles Yacht Club
1305 Marine Drive
Port Angeles, WA
Obituary
Jeanne's family would like to invite you to celebrate a beloved wife, mother, grandma & friend on February 22, 2020, at the Port Angeles Yacht Club, 1305 Marine Drive, Port Angeles, WA 98362 from 2 – 5 P.M. Potluck, music, and lively conversations about the many great memories of Jeanne, her family, her hobbies (sailing, weaving, gardening).

The family requests that in lieu of flowers and/or cards – donations be made to the Port Angeles Volunteer Hospice.

For any questions please contact Jeanne's daughter BJ at 805-746-7791 or [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you there!
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
