Jeff Fulks
1940 - 2020
Jeff Fulks Jr. died at his Clallam Bay residence.

He was 79.

Services: No services have been announced.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
3604529701
