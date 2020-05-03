Jeff Fulks Jr. died at his Clallam Bay residence.
He was 79.
Services: No services have been announced.
Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 3, 2020.