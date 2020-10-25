1/1
Jeffery Ivan Belfield
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffery (Jeff) Ivan Belfield, longtime resident of Sequim, passed away August 19, 2020, at the age of 60. Jeff passed peacefully at Olympic Memorial Hospital with his wife, Bonnie, and children, Dawn Schafer and Jeffery (Jay) Belfield, Jr., by his side.

Jeff was born in Tacoma, on September 27, 1959, to Donald and Betty Belfield. Jeff spent his youth playing football and enjoying time with his younger sisters, Tammy and Janet Belfield. After moving to Sequim with his family in 1971, Jeff worked at Traylor's where he established lifelong friendships and met his wife, Bonnie.

Together for 44 years, Jeff and Bonnie raised three children: Jodi Lynn Gragg (Tracy Hoesel), Dawn Michelle Schafer (Robert Harris), and Jay Belfield (Rachel Belfield and grandchildren Mira and Cameron).

In 1980, Jeff founded his Evergreen Framers business with John Laurenson. Jeff spent 40 years growing the company and establishing lasting relationships with his customers.

When not working, Jeff loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his grandchildren; he lived a full life in his short 60 years. He was a hard worker, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who loved to tell hunting and fishing stories. The mountains and water were where he found his happiness. And anyone who knew Jeff knew that the stories he shared, as salacious as they sounded, were more than likely true.

Jeff is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; younger sister, Tammy; and many cherished friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Jeff's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved