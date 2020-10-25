Jeffery (Jeff) Ivan Belfield, longtime resident of Sequim, passed away August 19, 2020, at the age of 60. Jeff passed peacefully at Olympic Memorial Hospital with his wife, Bonnie, and children, Dawn Schafer and Jeffery (Jay) Belfield, Jr., by his side.



Jeff was born in Tacoma, on September 27, 1959, to Donald and Betty Belfield. Jeff spent his youth playing football and enjoying time with his younger sisters, Tammy and Janet Belfield. After moving to Sequim with his family in 1971, Jeff worked at Traylor's where he established lifelong friendships and met his wife, Bonnie.



Together for 44 years, Jeff and Bonnie raised three children: Jodi Lynn Gragg (Tracy Hoesel), Dawn Michelle Schafer (Robert Harris), and Jay Belfield (Rachel Belfield and grandchildren Mira and Cameron).



In 1980, Jeff founded his Evergreen Framers business with John Laurenson. Jeff spent 40 years growing the company and establishing lasting relationships with his customers.



When not working, Jeff loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his grandchildren; he lived a full life in his short 60 years. He was a hard worker, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, who loved to tell hunting and fishing stories. The mountains and water were where he found his happiness. And anyone who knew Jeff knew that the stories he shared, as salacious as they sounded, were more than likely true.



Jeff is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; younger sister, Tammy; and many cherished friends.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in Jeff's memory.

