With deepest sorrow we announce Jeff, our most beloved son, brother, family member, soulmate and friend, passed away suddenly while suffering complications of influenza.



Those who knew Jeff, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Jeff will be missed every day by so many. Jeff loved the outdoors and the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.



He is survived by his Mother, Marcie Wakefield and husband, Lee; his Father, Wayne Pearson and wife, Lisa; Soulmate and Love of his life, Nathalie Summers; his stepbrothers, Lee and Chad Wakefield; Uncles; Aunts; Cousins; and many great friends.



He will also be dearly missed by Michael and Candy McQuay and his Kokopelli/Coyote family.



An open house Celebration of Jeff's Life will be Sunday, March 31, at Kokopelli Grill from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019

