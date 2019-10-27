Jeffrey S. Gunderson, age 70, passed away on August 18, 2019, after a long struggle with early onset frontal temporal lobe dementia.
He was born to Lyle and Barbara as their adopted son on July 12, 1949, in Albany, Oregon.
After serving in the Marines, Jeffrey married Linda K. Watson on March 1, 1969. They had three children.
The family settled in Twentynine Palms, California, in 1976, where Jeff worked as a mechanic, then a general contractor, and finally as the school district locksmith.
In 2001, Jeff and Linda moved to Port Angeles, where they owned and operated the Peabody Street Coin Laundry. Jeff became a proud member of the Port Angeles Noon Rotary Club, serving as Sergeant-at-Arms for many years. He also enjoyed membership in the local Elks Club, actively participating whenever possible.
Jeff's last years were spent as a resident of San Juan Villa, a dementia care facility in Port Townsend, where he was loved and cared for by an absolutely amazing staff of caregivers. His wife and family will be forever grateful.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda; sons, Michael (Lea) and John (Shannon); and four grandchildren, Harmoni, Trevor, Skyler, and Faith.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer.
A private service was held at Ocean View Cemetery, on October 17th, for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made, in Jeff's name, to the Port Angeles Noon Rotary.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019