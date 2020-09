We would like to honor the life of Jens Samuel Bugge III. Sam's life ended on the morning of March 23, 2020.



His wife and children would like to celebrate with you, his family and friends, on October 4, 2020, at 2:00 PM. This will be held at the John Wayne Marina Resort at Cabins #8 and #9.



Join us for his favorite foods and music, lots of laughter and awesome vibes.

