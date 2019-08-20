Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Peter Fitzgerald. View Sign Service Information Mass of Christian Burial 4:00 PM St. Edwards Catholic Church 161 6th Ave. East Twin Falls , ID View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 5:30 PM Canyon Crest Event Center 330 Canyon Crest Drive Twin Falls , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jerome Peter Fitzgerald, a part-time Brinnon resident, passed away August 2, 2019 after an extended illness. He was at his home in Idaho.

Jerome was born March 25, 1955, to Clement and Agnes (Monahan) Fitzgerald in Seattle.

The second born in a family that would grow to ten children, Jerome grew up on a dairy in Marysville. He and his siblings helped their parents on the farm selling organic milk and spring water in the Seattle area.

The farm was next to a golf course so he and his brothers learned to play by watching golfers as they went past the farm and then sneaking on to the course after hours. They also earned money by selling the golf balls they would fish out of water hazards.

Jerome graduated from Marysville High School, in 1973, and went on to Everett Community College where he played on the golf team. After he graduated from ECC, he transferred to the

When suburbia encroached too close to their family farm, the Fitzgeralds moved their operation to Shoshone, Idaho, in 1981. Jerome worked with his parents to establish Alto Plano Farms. After his father passed away a few years later, Jerome partnered with three of his brothers to form 4-Bros Dairy.

Together with their siblings, the four partners worked together to move the herd from 20 milk cows to over 10,000 head. Jerome specialized in identifying good quality milk cows and traveled throughout the United States to find the best candidates for the 4-Bros herd.

When he wasn't on the dairy, Jerome traveled all over the world on hunting and fishing expeditions. He loved Central America, especially Managua, Nicaragua.

No matter where he roamed, he always found his way to his home-state of Washington. He loved to fish along Hood Canal, spending time with life-long friends.

Jerome was an avid football fan. He held season tickets to watch the Seattle Seahawks and UW Huskies, but was a die-hard Boise State football fanatic. He was a fixture at family tailgates at Bronco Stadium.

He relished the role of "Uncle Jerome" to his 26 nieces and nephews and 10 grand-nieces and nephews. He doted on the kids and always had a word of advice, piece of trivia or conspiracy theory to share with them. His love of the land and wildlife in North Shoshone was passed on to his nieces and nephews by teaching them to fish and hunt as soon as they could stand on their own.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew (1979); his father, Clement (1984); and his mother, Agnes Fitzgerald (1995).

He is survived by his siblings, Patrick of Twisp, Clement (Karma) of Shoshone, Idaho, Andrew (Michele) of Shoshone, Idaho, Lawrence (Denise) of Shoshone, Idaho, Anthony (Tamarra) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Gerry Fitzgerald of Shoshone, Idaho, Dorothy (Dan) Sammartino of Eagle, Idaho, and Elizabeth (Frank) Elfering of Eagle, Idaho.

Jerome had a kind heart and was often the first to offer help to those in need. He was known to deliver loads of meat and potatoes and other groceries to area food banks. Donations can be made in his name to Hope for the Hungry Food Bank, 112 South Apple, Shoshone, ID 83352.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22 at 4 PM at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in Celebrating his Life at 5:30 PM, August 22, at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome's famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner. Jerome Peter Fitzgerald, a part-time Brinnon resident, passed away August 2, 2019 after an extended illness. He was at his home in Idaho.Jerome was born March 25, 1955, to Clement and Agnes (Monahan) Fitzgerald in Seattle.The second born in a family that would grow to ten children, Jerome grew up on a dairy in Marysville. He and his siblings helped their parents on the farm selling organic milk and spring water in the Seattle area.The farm was next to a golf course so he and his brothers learned to play by watching golfers as they went past the farm and then sneaking on to the course after hours. They also earned money by selling the golf balls they would fish out of water hazards.Jerome graduated from Marysville High School, in 1973, and went on to Everett Community College where he played on the golf team. After he graduated from ECC, he transferred to the University of Washington . Jerome earned a B.S. in Chemistry, in 1978.When suburbia encroached too close to their family farm, the Fitzgeralds moved their operation to Shoshone, Idaho, in 1981. Jerome worked with his parents to establish Alto Plano Farms. After his father passed away a few years later, Jerome partnered with three of his brothers to form 4-Bros Dairy.Together with their siblings, the four partners worked together to move the herd from 20 milk cows to over 10,000 head. Jerome specialized in identifying good quality milk cows and traveled throughout the United States to find the best candidates for the 4-Bros herd.When he wasn't on the dairy, Jerome traveled all over the world on hunting and fishing expeditions. He loved Central America, especially Managua, Nicaragua.No matter where he roamed, he always found his way to his home-state of Washington. He loved to fish along Hood Canal, spending time with life-long friends.Jerome was an avid football fan. He held season tickets to watch the Seattle Seahawks and UW Huskies, but was a die-hard Boise State football fanatic. He was a fixture at family tailgates at Bronco Stadium.He relished the role of "Uncle Jerome" to his 26 nieces and nephews and 10 grand-nieces and nephews. He doted on the kids and always had a word of advice, piece of trivia or conspiracy theory to share with them. His love of the land and wildlife in North Shoshone was passed on to his nieces and nephews by teaching them to fish and hunt as soon as they could stand on their own.He is preceded in death by his brother, Matthew (1979); his father, Clement (1984); and his mother, Agnes Fitzgerald (1995).He is survived by his siblings, Patrick of Twisp, Clement (Karma) of Shoshone, Idaho, Andrew (Michele) of Shoshone, Idaho, Lawrence (Denise) of Shoshone, Idaho, Anthony (Tamarra) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Gerry Fitzgerald of Shoshone, Idaho, Dorothy (Dan) Sammartino of Eagle, Idaho, and Elizabeth (Frank) Elfering of Eagle, Idaho.Jerome had a kind heart and was often the first to offer help to those in need. He was known to deliver loads of meat and potatoes and other groceries to area food banks. Donations can be made in his name to Hope for the Hungry Food Bank, 112 South Apple, Shoshone, ID 83352.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22 at 4 PM at St. Edwards Catholic Church at 161 6th Ave. East, in Twin Falls, Idaho.Jerome requested a party in his honor so please join the family in Celebrating his Life at 5:30 PM, August 22, at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls, Idaho. In honor of Jerome's famous sweet tooth, guests are asked to bring their favorite desserts to share after dinner. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close