Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerrald Lee "Jerry" Bryant. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Port Angeles Yacht Club 1305 Marine Drive Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and papa, Jerrald (Jerry) Lee Bryant, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019.



He was born on June 28, 1941, in Port Angeles, to Harold and Gladys Bryant. He was the 4th of 6 boys.



He married Lilah (Minker) Bryant, his one and only, on November 11, 1960, and thus began our family.



He headed into adulthood very early in his life by moving to Forks, at the age of 16, to work in the woods.



He became a skilled shake sawyer, working at that for several years until he began his career at the Port of Port Angeles, in 1968 as a heavy equipment operator and boom foreman. He was also very active in his union and served as the president for some time. He retired in 1993 at the age of 52.



He had a passion for motorcycles and spent much of his young adult life racing and hill climbing. It was a family affair. Traveling to races, cheering him on, being terrified when he crashed. Life with him was never dull. Eventually, he decided it was too dangerous of a sport for a young dad so he gave up racing but never motorcycles. He continued to ride for pleasure until his passing.



He was an avid outdoorsman. He fished, hunted, smelted, dug clams and showed us how to have fun. We spent our summers camping wherever the tides took us. As kids, all we knew is we were living our best lives.



For the last ten years or so, his favorite place was a beautiful spot on the Bogachiel River owned by daughter, Lisa and her husband, Tim. He cherished the countless weekends, holidays and vacations our family spent together and we are thankful for those memories, knowing that his presence will always be felt there. His love for the outdoors lives strong in all of us and will no doubt continue to in all the generations to come.



More than any of that, he was all about the love of his family, including his pets. He was a great dad but when his daughters became parents this thing called grandparenting overtook him. His love was unconditional, he would have done anything for any of us, but for the grandkids, he would have moved mountains, and he might have, who knows.



He appeared to like being a taxi, fixer of all things broken, a patient to tiny doctors and playing audience to tiny dancers, actors and singers. His commitment to his family was what his life was about.



His presence was large and his knowledge was endless. The hole created in our lives by his loss will never be filled. We are all grateful to have been his family and rest easier knowing that he knew we loved him as much as he loved us.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lilah; his daughters, Lisa (Tim) Roening, Toni (Jeff) Bumgarner; grandchildren, Amy (Joe) McIntyre, Josh (Jessica) Roening, Chelsy Radich (Dakota Long); great-grandchildren, Madison McIntyre, Adlee Roening and Finlee Roening; his brothers, "the remaining Bryant boys," Clark (Pat) Bryant, Verner (Bobbie) Bryant, Aerlyn (Carlene) Bryant, Michael Bryant and Mathew (Londa) Bryant; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Denise Minker, Fred and Linda Minker; sister-in-law, Lynne Maynard; and last, but certainly not least, his much loved four-legged companion, Auggie.



A Celebration of Life will take place on November 2, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Port Angeles Yacht Club, 1305 Marine Drive, Port Angeles.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Clallam County Humane Society or Volunteer Hospice would be appreciated. Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and papa, Jerrald (Jerry) Lee Bryant, passed away unexpectedly on October 2, 2019.He was born on June 28, 1941, in Port Angeles, to Harold and Gladys Bryant. He was the 4th of 6 boys.He married Lilah (Minker) Bryant, his one and only, on November 11, 1960, and thus began our family.He headed into adulthood very early in his life by moving to Forks, at the age of 16, to work in the woods.He became a skilled shake sawyer, working at that for several years until he began his career at the Port of Port Angeles, in 1968 as a heavy equipment operator and boom foreman. He was also very active in his union and served as the president for some time. He retired in 1993 at the age of 52.He had a passion for motorcycles and spent much of his young adult life racing and hill climbing. It was a family affair. Traveling to races, cheering him on, being terrified when he crashed. Life with him was never dull. Eventually, he decided it was too dangerous of a sport for a young dad so he gave up racing but never motorcycles. He continued to ride for pleasure until his passing.He was an avid outdoorsman. He fished, hunted, smelted, dug clams and showed us how to have fun. We spent our summers camping wherever the tides took us. As kids, all we knew is we were living our best lives.For the last ten years or so, his favorite place was a beautiful spot on the Bogachiel River owned by daughter, Lisa and her husband, Tim. He cherished the countless weekends, holidays and vacations our family spent together and we are thankful for those memories, knowing that his presence will always be felt there. His love for the outdoors lives strong in all of us and will no doubt continue to in all the generations to come.More than any of that, he was all about the love of his family, including his pets. He was a great dad but when his daughters became parents this thing called grandparenting overtook him. His love was unconditional, he would have done anything for any of us, but for the grandkids, he would have moved mountains, and he might have, who knows.He appeared to like being a taxi, fixer of all things broken, a patient to tiny doctors and playing audience to tiny dancers, actors and singers. His commitment to his family was what his life was about.His presence was large and his knowledge was endless. The hole created in our lives by his loss will never be filled. We are all grateful to have been his family and rest easier knowing that he knew we loved him as much as he loved us.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lilah; his daughters, Lisa (Tim) Roening, Toni (Jeff) Bumgarner; grandchildren, Amy (Joe) McIntyre, Josh (Jessica) Roening, Chelsy Radich (Dakota Long); great-grandchildren, Madison McIntyre, Adlee Roening and Finlee Roening; his brothers, "the remaining Bryant boys," Clark (Pat) Bryant, Verner (Bobbie) Bryant, Aerlyn (Carlene) Bryant, Michael Bryant and Mathew (Londa) Bryant; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Denise Minker, Fred and Linda Minker; sister-in-law, Lynne Maynard; and last, but certainly not least, his much loved four-legged companion, Auggie.A Celebration of Life will take place on November 2, 2019 from 1-4 PM at the Port Angeles Yacht Club, 1305 Marine Drive, Port Angeles.In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Clallam County Humane Society or Volunteer Hospice would be appreciated. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close