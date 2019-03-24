Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerri Diane Campbell. View Sign

Jerri Diane Campbell passed away, from cancer, at the Olympic medical Center. She was born on November 29, 1960, to Joyce and John Russeff, in Longview.



She graduated from Denton High School and moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1990, with her husband, Ron, for his work.



Jerri was an insulation installer, in Sequim, from 1990 to 2003. In 2003, she switched to roofing installer until 2013. She was a hard worker, never shying away from any job. She always put her family above everything. Gardening was a favorite activity and she always looked forward to spring flower planting. Jerri also loved all types of crafts.



Jerri is preceded in death by husband, Ron.



She is survived by husband, Rob Burwash; sons, Josh Campbell and Joe (Sara) Campbell, of Sequim; stepsons, Glade Campbell of Albany, Oregon, and Scotty Campbell of Rio Linda, California; parents, John and Joyce Russeff; sister, Marty (Rod), and Virginia; brothers, Mitch (Marzieh), Terry (Beth), Tim and Richard; and grandchildren, Makenzie Campbell and Ashton Campbell of Sequim.



The funeral is scheduled for May 4, 2019, at 2 PM, at the Sequim Valley Chapel, 108 W. Alder, Sequim, with a reception following at the Sequim Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Rd., Sequim, at about 3:30 PM.

