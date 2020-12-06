Jerry Allan Douglas, 73 years old, former resident of Port Angeles, passed into the presence of the Lord on November 9, 2020, in Bremerton.



Jerry was born on June 25, 1947. He moved to Port Angeles with his family in October of 1962, when his father purchased the shoe department at Riedel's Department Store. Jerry graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1965.



He served in the Army from 1967 to 1969 where he worked as a cook. He married Kathy Hutton from Forks in November 1969. They had two children and were later divorced.



Jerry loved the outdoors. He loved to hike and camp out in the open air. His passion was fishing. He worked as a commercial fisherman in Washington and Oregon. In the mid 1980s, he returned to Port Angeles to work his dad's specialty advertising business. He later served as janitor at The First United Methodist Church where he attended. He was adored by the senior ladies of the church. In July of 2019, he moved to The Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard, where he lived until his passing.



In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial contributors to The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.



Jerry was preceded in death by his father, John C. Douglas; his mother, Janet G. Douglas; and ex-wife, Kathy Douglas Tiller.



He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly K. Vasquez (Nick); son, Jason J. Douglas; brother, Michael D. Douglas (Janet) of California; sister, Marcia McFarlane (Doug) of Edgewood, Washington; three beloved grandchildren, Christopher Cameron of Sequim; Jacob Douglas of Port Angeles and Chloe Vasquez of Camas, Washington.



Due to COVID restrictions, the family has chosen to have a private family celebration.

