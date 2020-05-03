Jerry was born in Port Angeles, on June 23, 1971. He was nicknamed "Binky" at an early age and the endearment remained with him for the rest of his life, at least for his family. He graduated from high school in Pacifica, California.



He enjoyed bicycle riding with friends, bowling, kayaking, computers, cribbage, making faux stained glass, and riding the lawn mower around the yard, while cutting the grass, of course.



He worked as a CNA at Sequim Rehab Facility and Discovery Memory Care in Sequim. He worked in hospitality at the Holiday Inn and at Sunny Farms.



His father, Jerry Allen Echternkamp, pre-deceased him in 2004, in Arizona.



Jerry is survived by his mother, June; and his uncles, Bill Murray from Bellingham, Jim Murray and Cliff Echternkamp, both from Sequim; and numerous cousins.



He had an abundance of loving friends worldwide due in part to his generous spirit and great sense of humor. His presence, both spiritual and physical, will be sorely missed as his was a grand soul!



He was affected by cancer during the last years of his life, made peace with it and ended this process in a state of grace and enlightenment in Port Angeles, on April 25, 2020.

