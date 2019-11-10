Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry D. Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jerry D. Nelson passed away at his home on October 2, 2019.



He was born on May 24, 1944, to Robert E. Lee and Willetta "Billie" Killion Lee, in Madison, South Dakota. He was the second of six children.



Jerry worked very hard all of his life and had many businesses. He was particularly proud of his success in the shake mills he owned. Even after retirement, he had a storage business, in Joyce.



Jerry loved being in the outdoors and never let the opportunity to go fishing with his best friend, Nick, pass him by.



When his love, Mary Anne, was alive, they did extensive traveling. They visited friends and family all over including Hawaii and New Zealand. They would go for "rides" wherever the wind took them and they could end up anywhere!



Shortly after Mary Anne's passing, Jerry made the move to Sequim to be near Julie and Nick and their family.



He loved his new home and loved knowing he had family and his fishing partner right next door.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; a sister; and the love of his life, Mary Anne.



He is survived by his daughter, Christine Nelson of Sedro Woolley; step-son, Ron Ledin of Joyce; step-daughter, Julie (Nick) Elias of Sequim; sisters, Barbara Bray of Sumner and Toni (Bob) Cunningham of Longview; his aunt, Kay of Pipestone, Minnesota; several nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he adored.



As a dad, a grandpa, a brother, best friend and a fishing partner, he will be greatly missed.



"Together Again, and forever in Our Hearts"



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019

