Jessie Habishaw Mills
1928 - 2020
Jessie Habishaw Mills born January 17, 1928, in Menston, Yorkshire, England passed away on July 6, 2020. She was the only child of Ronald and Anne Jones.

Daily, you would find Jessie working her garden, in pure joy witnessing the beautiful fruits of her labor even while cursing the weeds.

She loved going to garage sales and getting a bargain. She rarely walked away without buying something that one of her friends might need in the future.

Jessie was a member of the Washington Evergreen Fiddlers, where she plucked her guitar and enjoyed the sounds of her favorite music.

A cowgirl at heart, she loved to tell people she lived on the prairie in Sequim. She took pride in being a hard worker. Jessie had a loving and generous heart. She was loved by many.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Ball-Bowman; her husband, Urban (Bill) Mills; and her sweet golden retriever, Amber.

Jessie leaves behind her beloved cousin, Audrey (Barry) Brand in Yorkshire and her step-daughter, Linda (Chris) McCulloch in New Zealand.

A get-together is planned at a later date.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
