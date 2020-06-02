Jewell Ann Piper
1949 - 2020
Port Angeles resident Jewell Ann Piper died from natural causes.
She was 71.
Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Linde Price Funeral Service
170 W Sequim Bay Rd
SEQUIM, WA 98382
(360) 683-1649
