Port Angeles resident Jewell Ann Piper died from natural causes.
She was 71.
Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 2, 2020.