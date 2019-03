Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Bruch. View Sign

Jim Bruch was born in Butternut, Wisconsin, to John and Mildred, May 17, 1922. He was the youngest of four; two brothers, John and Gordy, and sister, Elva. Raised on the family farm, he learned many different skills and the value of hard work, which only helped him find employment working in the woods and mills of Wisconsin and Michigan. He even drove freight truck for a while in Wisconsin.



In 1944, Jim ventured out to Port Angeles looking for better work opportunities. He found a job at the Old Lee Hotel storage and parking garage. After working long enough to save a little money that year, he went back to Wisconsin working in Milwaukee and back in the woods again.



In 1945, Jim's parents sold the family farm and the entire family moved out to Port Angeles. In 1946, Jim started working for his brother, John, running heavy equipment. One of their projects was the site work for the present high school.



In 1955, Jim and his brother, Gordy, started their own business, Bruch Bros. Projects included clearing powerline right-of-ways at Clallam Bay, Quilcene and Centralia and clearing for a school in Maple Valley and a county road project in Olympia.



In 1970, Jim and Gordy went their separate ways and Jim's Trucking & Excavating was started, focusing on residential work in Port Angeles and Sequim. In 1982, he started a company with his son Lynn: Bruch & Bruch Construction. In 1984, Lynn took over Bruch and Bruch Construction and Kurt started his own business, Horizon Excavating. Jim continued on with Jim's Trucking and Excavating, hauling heavy machinery or anything else his 1972 Mack "Hot Rod" truck would get down the road.



He had enough of trucking, by 1995, and semi-retired. He started buying and selling used trucks and equipment. Youngest son, Shannon, helped him repair, paint and get things ready for sale when he was not operating for a local construction company.



In 1998, Jim met his wife, Barbara, at a dance and were married in, Reno, May 17, 1999, on Jim's 77th birthday. For 13 years, they managed the senior mobile park they lived in and retired from after turning 90. Jim and Barb loved to go camping at Twin in their 5th wheel trailer, take long walks, dine out and go dancing on the weekends. His stepson, Steven, called him the "Dancing Fool." He loved music and dancing to 50's and 60's rock 'n roll.



Jim was preceded in death by three of his sons, Jimmy, Gary and Shannon.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Lynn and Kurt; daughter-in-law, Sheryl; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; stepson, Steven Reifenstahl of Port Angeles; and stepdaughter, Christy Belbin of Sequim.



It was a long, good life for Jim; still dancing to rock 'n roll at this 90th birthday party. At 94, old age started taking affect. Barb took good care of him, at home, until he fell and broke his hip. He passed away on January 19, of age-related issues.



