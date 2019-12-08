Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Surrounded by family, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away after a twenty-year battle with carcinoid cancer on June 27, 2019, at Virginia Mason Hospital, in Seattle.



Jim was born in Missoula, Montana, on June 3, 1938. The Maynard family moved to Port Angeles, in 1946, where he attended school, graduating from Port Angeles High School. He was a member of the Class of 1956.



Jim enlisted in the



He graduated from Western Washington college in 1963 and finished his education at Central Washington University in Ellensburg.



Jim's teaching career spanned over 26 years. He worked both the Port Angeles and Crescent consolidated school districts. In addition to his classroom assignments, at times he coached football, basketball and track and field.



He was also well known for his Physical Education and Health classes. His final years of teaching were spent at Crescent school teaching 5th grade. His lifelong passion for physical fitness, health and dedication to his students helped shape the lives of countless young men and women in the community.



His teaching style was uniquely unconventional and extremely effective. He brought an intensified level of teaching to his classrooms that empowered and energized his students and left them no other option but to be excited about learning. Most importantly, he recognized their untapped potential and did his best to cultivate their strengths. Twenty-three years after his retirement in 1996, many of his affectionately called him "Coach" and continue to express their appreciation for the positive impact he had on their lives.



Jim held himself to a high standard, he was selfless and always believed in doing the right thing. This was always on display as he would open his home to those in need of help. He also treated his children's friends like family, offering his home as a safe haven where he would spend countless hours listening, supporting, and offering them guidance. For some, he was not only a mentor but also a father figure.



Jim had a passion for rowing and a few years back won the gold medal in the Senior Olympics. He also enjoyed running, hiking and biking. He rode for miles alone and often with his friends, Mike Waite and Bette Schueler.



Jim's passions also included ballroom dancing which he did often and wherever there was a band. He had an excellent ear for music and sense of rhythm. He rarely sat down due to his conditioning and enjoyed the company of his dance friends. He belonged to the Eagles and the Elks Clubs.



Jim was smart, thoughtful, caring, kind, generous, loving, funny and fun. Our life with him was an amazing journey and we will miss him. His last request was to thank all of his friends and former students. Some who visited sent cards and letters, and phoned him when he was ill; two of whom wrote articles featured in the Peninsula Daily News in his honor. Thank you all.



A big thank you to Olympic Medical Center and all his doctors and nurses for their tireless help over the years. A special thank you to Dr. Mark Fischer and Dr. Stephen Churchley who went above and beyond to ensure he got the best medical interventions possible. Another thank you to Dr. William Kintner who was always there for him; to his cancer specialists, Dr. David Aboulafia and Dr. Hagen Kenneoke who did their best for him. Finally, a thank you to the volunteer Hospice workers who stepped in towards the end; your kindness and thoughtfulness was appreciated.



Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or public celebration of his life. However, if you wish to honor his memory then do what you can to live your life to its fullest. Knock something off your bucket list, take care of yourself, stay active, and when needed, help someone. Most importantly, make memories with your family and friends, and just keep moving. Life is all too fleeting and short.



Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Manning Maynard; and Donald T. Maynard.



