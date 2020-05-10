Jimmie Warren (JW) Blaylock passed away peacefully at his home April 23, 2020, surrounded by two of his daughters, Sandy (Bill Gyori) Moak-Gyori, and Jamie Blaylock. He was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Frana Blaylock. JW will be joining his wife of 50 years, Aloma Jo (Kelly) Blaylock, his father, Avery W. Blaylock, and his mother, Madeline Blaylock.



JW was born in Commerce, Oklahoma. His life took a tragic turn at age four when he contracted polio. His parents traveled back and forth from Commerce, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to be with their son while he was in an iron lung. He was fitted with heavy leg braces and used crutches for most of his life.



It did not stop him from becoming a vital part of his family's farm life. He drove a tractor at a very young age, using a stick to push the brakes. As he became older, he worked on motors and completed other farm tasks. JW's surviving brother, Gary (Teresa) Blaylock recalls memories of him falling backward as he was climbing stairs of their family home. He remembers playing catch for hours while sitting on the front steps.



In his teen years, JW was determined to drive, so the car was converted to hand controls. He became adept at climbing stairs using his crutches and leg braces. This empowered him to climb every step on the Oklahoma State University campus in order to achieve a master's degree. He drove his 1957 Ford convertible back to the farm on weekends. He would bring his laundry and return with homemade food and frozen beef from the farm's cattle.



He met the love of his life, Aloma, at the University, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and fell in love with her and her three daughters. Aloma and JW married in May of 1967 and JW adopted the girls. He moved his new family to Washington state where they spent many weekends fishing and water skiing on the Columbia River.



He did research on agriculture and later at the Hanford Nuclear project. JW was a part of the study of the fate and effects of petroleum hydrocarbons in marine ecosystems and organisms. He moved his family to the North Olympic Peninsula.



Among other occupations, JW was a Fire District 3 Commissioner in the 1980s and helped set up the paramedic training program. He also owned a smoked salmon business and managed many small water systems.



With the many obstacles JW overcame, he also helped his wife through a long illness and recovery. He has participated in numerous community volunteer services, committees and boards including Rotary, March of Dimes, recovery programs, disability board, tutoring, church, Serenity House, and the Republican Party.



JW and Aloma enjoyed wonderful retirement years traveling in their motor home. They visited long distance relatives and visited many beautiful areas. They became snowbirds and called Luxury RV Park in Gulf Shores, Alabama, their second home. JW truly loved this life and the special people that stayed there.



JW is survived by his two daughters Sandy (Bill Gyori) and Jamie Blaylock of Port Angeles; one brother Gary (Teresa) Blaylock of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; grandchildren, Brian and David Moak, Aloma (Jake) Sisco, Jeff Ledgerwood, Megan Sharma, Marcus Ledgerwood, and Zac Blaylock; six great-grandchildren, Leah Reville, Vihaan Sharma, Orin, Talon, and Alliana Ledgerwood and Hurley Ware.



Honorary Pall Bearers are his beloved caregivers, Jasmine Butler and Missi Schroeder Robb.



JW chose to meet many challenges with a "can do" attitude. He affected many people with kindness and concern. He loved and was loved by many. A life well lived.



His Celebration of Life at Salt Creek will be announced at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County 540 E 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362



In addition, it would make him happy, regarding or disregarding personal affiliations, to put a Trump sign in your yard.

