Jimmy Allen Hayes, 67, of Port Angeles, passed away on July 29, 2020, from complications after surgery.



Jim was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Nancy Hayes.



He is survived by his brother, Terry Hayes; two sisters, Barbara Montes and Laura (Sandy) Funderberg; nieces, Natalie and Summer, Ginger, and Samantha; and nephews, Stanley and Ian. He also has numerous great nieces and nephews.



He has requested that there be no ceremony.

