Graveside service 12:00 PM Sequim View Cemetery

Joan (Joanie) Geiger, of Sequim, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019.



Joan was born on August 28, 1933, to Louis and Irene (Gilbert) Bannett of Waterbury, Connecticut.



Joan graduated from Sacred Heart Grammar and High School and attended Waterbury Business School. She worked as a secretary for Colonial Bank and Trust Co. in Waterbury.



She was married to Harry Valentine Wick Jr., from 1952 until 1974. They had four children. The family relocated to the West Coast, in 1966, where Harry was employed with the Boeing Company.



Joan was later married to Forrest Morgan, of Bellevue, for five years until his passing. She then met and married Theodore Geiger, of Seattle, and they celebrated 32 years together until his passing in 2016.



Joan performed secretarial and administrative work for Clint Lee Paper Company, in Bellevue, and Bell Industries, Inc. in Redmond. Upon her husband's retirement in 1988, they moved to Sequim to make their home and enjoy their retirement years.



Joan was a life member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars, in Sequim, and was a member of the Elks Travels Club where she and Ted took special trips with special friends in their motorhome.



Joan was also a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a member of the Rosary Society.



She was preceded in death by three of her children: her daughter, Lorraine Mary (Wick) Swenson, son, David Stephen Wick, and daughter, Anne Irene (Wick) Delong.



She leaves behind a son, Gary (Christina) Wick and their two daughters, Kendrah and Hilary; grandchildren, Joel Swenson and Laura May Swenson, and Curtis Delong; sister, Bette MacCarthy of Virginia; niece, Brooke Castro of Seattle; and nephew, Ian Mackay of California; step-daughter, Cyndi DellaPenna, and two grandchildren and four great grandchildren on her husband's side.



Joanie was a strong and spiritual woman who was inspired by Scripture, and by the beauty of nature that she always noticed around her. She loved animals, and the breathtaking scenery of the Pacific Northwest. We won't look at a yellow flower and not think of her.



A graveside service will be held at Sequim View Cemetery on Monday, November 18th, at noon, with an Open House to follow at Joanie's home: 260 Blakely Blvd., in Sequim.



Memorial contributions may be donated to her charity: Huntington's Disease Society of America-Washington Chapter, PO Box 27765 Seattle, WA 98165



