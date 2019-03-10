Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Mary Springer. View Sign

It is with great sorrow to announce that after a brief illness, Joan Mary Springer, of Sequim, has passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 5, 2019.



Joan was born on September 13, 1936, in Buffalo, New York, daughter of Victoria (Tobey) and Louis Mueller.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carolyn; brother James; and treasured son, Thomas.



Survived by former spouse, James Springer Sr. of Alabama; children, James (Melissa) Springer Jr. of Maryland, Mary (Carroll) Safreed of Washington; daughter-in-law, Colleen Quinlan of New York; sisters, Victoria Mueller Anstead of New York, sister-in-law Diane Mueller of Ohio; six loving grandchildren; her beloved pet Yoshii; and many family and friends in the U.S. and Canada.



Memorial masses are being planned in Washington and New York.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joan's name to Autism Speaks -Columbus, 470 Glenmont Avenue, Columbus, OH 43214