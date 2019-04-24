Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Kay (Hitter) Breitbach. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne was born in Monticello, Minnesota, on April 25, 1934, to Elmer and Mabel Hitter; she was the youngest of three children.



After graduating high school, she attended nursing school. She then met the love of her life, Gene, at an ice skating party in Park Rapids, Minnesota. They were married on February 2,1955. Joanne blessed Gene with three beautiful daughters, and soon after, they settled into their first home in South Dakota.



In 1961 they made the trek to the Olympic Peninsula, starting in Port Angeles, where they built the first of four homes. Joanne owned and operated the Olympic Day Care and Preschool for 5 years. Then, they moved to Forks, where Joanne was employed at Forks Community Hospital, working in Central Supply. Joanne finished out her career at Lamont's in Port Angeles where she retired at its closing.



Gene and Joanne spent their retirement traveling in their motor home, taking numerous cruises and vacations with many friends and relatives.



Joanne loved antique lamps, ice cream, jewelry (especially her rings) and most of all, shopping!



She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Terry and Jim Hitter; and her daughter, Debbie Mattern



She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Gene; daughter Lori (Jim) Lamping and grandson, Andrew Lamping; daughter, Pam (Dan) Bradshaw; granddaughter, Chelsie (Adam) Carmichael and great-grandson, Jaxson Carmichael and great-granddaughter Carmichael, a baby girl, due in July.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal. ??



A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on April 27, 2019, at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E Lopez Ave., Port Angeles, from 1 to 3 PM.



