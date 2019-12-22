Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Adam Hampton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adam was born in Ulysses, Kansas, to Larry Allen and Victoria Hampton. He lived there until moving to Sequim, on his dad's birthday, September 17, 1986, to Sequim.



On April 17, 1996 Adam and Regina Shelly had a daughter, Joelle Daun Hampton.



At age 21, Adam moved to Apex, North Carolina, to be closer to his grandmother, Francis Sloan. During this time, Adam and Micah Lewis had a son, Brad Allen Hampton, on March 18, 2000.



During this time, he became an accomplished plumber having his own business, Hampton Plumbing.



It was while in North Carolina that he met Dee Giacinti. They joined their lives together in 2005 and were together until the passing of Dee on December 29, 2016.



He was preceded in death by his dad, Larry Allen Hampton; grandfathers, Harold Eugene Hampton, Sr., Dan Sloan and Augustine Ruiz; grandmother, Micaela Galvan; aunt, Terri Gutierrez; uncles, Harold Eugene Hampton, Jr., Rick Hampton, Sr., and Michael Joseph Ruiz; and cousin, Kelly Selzer.



Adam is survived by his mother, Victoria (Rob) Martin of Sequim; daughter, Joelle Daun Hampton of Kent; son, Brad Allen Hampton of Port Angeles; stepson, Adam Gardiner of Cary, North Carolina; grandmother, Francis Sloan of Apex, North Carolina; aunts, Elaine (Charles Durham)Padgett, Lucy James of Wichita, Kansas and Leticia Cantu of Newton, Kansas; uncles, Antonio G. (Jo) Ruiz of Thornville, Ohio, Gus Ruiz of Wichita, Kansas, and Raymond Galvan of Wichita, Kansas; and numerous cousins.



