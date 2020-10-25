1/1
John Addison "Jack" Mulligan
1939 - 2020
John Addison ("Jack") Mulligan passed away in his home on August 29, 2020. His family: wife, Vivian; son, Brendan; daughter, Joy Johnson; son-in-law, Kris Pearson; and beloved dog, Rufus were all with him. He is also survived by six grandchildren.

Jack was born on November 08, 1939, in Lynn, Massachusetts. From there, he went to Phoenix, Arizona where he met and married Vivian, and gained daughter Joy in the bargain. The family moved to Corvallis, Oregon, where son Brendan was born, and where Jack developed an affinity for the Pacific Northwest. When Jack returned, with his family, to Massachusetts, they lived in Cohasset, Massachusetts, and he began a career in the Boston Globe IT Department. When pc's arrived, he was on top of it and, ultimately, he became the go-to guy for Macintoshes. He retired after more than twenty five years, and moved to Port Angeles.

Jack loved his family, dogs, cars and drum and bugle corps. He earned a Master's degree in Marketing from U Mass Amherst. He was a Unitarian Universalist for over forty years. He will be missed at OUUF and at the Port Angeles Senior Center senior dinners.

A celebration of life is pending.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
