John Peacock Jr. passed away, at home, with his wife, Anne, and dog, MJ, by his side, after a short, but fierce battle with cancer.
He was born in Aberdeen on January 14, 1941, to John Alden and Alice Rosalyn (Mayo) Peacock, Sr..
John served in the Navy from 1963-1970.
In 1998, he married Anne and they moved to Port Angeles, in 2005.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Peacock, Sr.
John is survived by wife, Anne; sister, Marj (Fred); brother, Jim (Maj-Britt); children, Kaarin (Bryan), Mike (Deann), Todd, Alex, stepson, Rick (Julie); "adopted" son, Torky; and numerous grandchildren.
An informal potluck/Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Port Angeles Fairview Grange, 969 Lake Farm Road, between 1-3 PM, for family and friends.
The family wishes to express its gratitude for the help and aid the Hospice team gave Jack and Anne.
