Service Information Dungeness Community Church 45 Eberle Ln Sequim, WA 98382 Service 3:00 PM Dungeness Community Church in the Chapel 45 Eberle Ln., Sequim , WA

John Alton Van Gordon passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack while sleeping in his Bremerton home on July 18, 2019, at the age of 68.



John was born in Pontiac, Michigan, in 1951. John married Alana Ronthi, in 1971, and they welcomed son, Bill.



They later divorced in 1979. John remarried, in 1980, to Elizabeth (Liz) Willenberg and they welcomed son, Ryan, and through that marriage, John gained his step-daughter, Jill, who he raised as his own. They later separated and finally divorced in 2004.



John was a radio man in the Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1973 and an army reservist from 1974 to 1976. He received several certificate of achievements and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sargeant-E5.



John enjoyed scuba diving and while stationed in Panama would spend his spare time diving with buddies for lobsters to bring back to his fellow troops to enjoy. He was well liked.



John was a licensed plumber for 35 years and retained his plumbing license after he retired from Kimco Plumbing around 2012. John decided to return to work part time in the plumbing department of Home Depot until his passing.



John was a very hard worker and loyal friend who would use his skills to help whomever needed it, whether you were family, friend, or a random person he had never met before.



John loved sports, golf, hunting, music, and bowling, especially with his family. He was a talented man from playing the accordion to operating ham radios (you know, before the internet).



John spent his last years along side his long time partner, Sandi, enjoying good shows, dining, games, and family, especially doting over his grandchildren.



John was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Van Gordon; stepfather, Gene Van Gordon (Melvin's brother who stepped in after Melvin's death); and sisters, Vicki and Denise.



John is survived by his longtime partner, Sandi Korfus; son, William "Bill" (Jaymie) Van Gordon; son, Ryan (Jamie) Van Gordon; stepdaughter, Jill Horsnby; his mother, Betty Van Gordon; his brothers, Douglas, Craig, and stepbrother, Darren; sisters, Pat and Irene; and many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.



John was a loyal father, husband, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed.



Service will be held September 7th, 3 PM, at Dungeness Community Church in the Chapel located at 45 Eberle Ln., Sequim, WA. 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019

