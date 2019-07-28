Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Dean Calkins passed away at Saint Joseph's Hospital on July 15, 2019, at the age of 64. He had lived and fought against cancer for the last 16 years living life to the fullest.



John was an avid bicyclist and enjoyed the last few years taking part in the STP rides, the RAW rides, and RSVP rides. He loved the feel of the wind on his face, the speed he could obtain, and the freedom he felt was amazing. He waited for the spring and summer to come so that he could enjoy being outdoors on his bike. The last few years during the winter months John and the love of his life, Jan, would travel to warmer climates so he could ride when we Northwesterners were blessed with rain.



John was born in Tacoma, to Aileen Calkins (Gehrke) who passed on December 28, 2018 and Captain Dean Calkins who passed on October 6, 2004.



John was the youngest of three; his oldest brother, Gary Calkins, passed on February 22, 2003,



He graduated Stadium High School and attended Green River Community College and received a degree in Forestry.



John met the love of his life working for Weyerhauser as a log scaler. They married after a short courtship and were married over 41 years at the time of his passing.



John worked in the timber industry which included a lot of relocation early on. John and his family lived in Longview, Federal Way, Port Angeles and finally, Shelton. John worked for Weyerhauser and Puget Sound Log Scaling Bureau, later named Pacific Rim Log Scaling, as a Log Scaler. He then took a job with Simpson Lumber as a Check Scaler/Quality Control specialist and after retiring from Simpson, he started his own consulting firm as John Calkins Consulting.



John had eclectic interests. He was instrumental in starting the computer club in Port Angeles, he loved fishing for halibut and salmon. In fact, he won the first halibut derby in Port Angeles with minutes to spare. He enjoyed discussing the market with the local investment club, photography was a great pass time and, of course, his bicycling adventures.



John's greatest achievement and pride was his family. He was a natural teacher and loved to pass on his wisdom and his humor.



He loved to spend time with his three daughters and wife playing cards, talking about computers, biking and sharing funny videos. He enjoyed encouraging grandson, David, in his future endeavors and counted the days for the visit when his granddaughters, Rainey and Stormie, would arrive to spend the summer. Whether it was taking them to the beach to see the wildlife or just watching them dance and sing. His passing will leave a hole in our hearts and he is greatly missed.



John is survived by his wife, Janice Calkins of Shelton; three daughters, Tracey Lassus (Calkins) and husband, Glenn of Port Angeles, Dawn Calkins and husband, Jeff of Bremerton, Stephanie Trevino and husband, Alex of Chesapeake, Virginia; four grandchildren, Ethan, David, Rainey and Stormie; sister, Kathy Champagne (Calkins) and her husband, John of Longview; and many nieces and nephews. And we cannot forget Abby Dog, as we always joked, she was the 4th and favorite daughter.



There will be Celebration of Life on Earth on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1 PM at the Lacey Community Center located at 6729 Pacific Ave SE, Lacey, 98503. Please come and share your stories and memories.



