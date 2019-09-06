John E. Vadjinia, of Sequim, passed away peacefully at 7:30 PM, on September 1, 2019.
He was born, at home, in the small town of Empire, Ohio, to immigrant parents, Milan and Francis Vadjinia. He was number seven of their ten children. Brothers and sisters were Joe, Mike, Nick, Carl, and Robert, Louise, Stella, Marie and Barbara; all have passed but Marie and Robert.
John grew into a fine young man and joined the U.S. Navy in 1945. He met his wife to be in New York at a roller skating rink. They dated for one year and were married on November 27, 1948, at St. Clements Pope Catholic Church in South Ozone Park, New York.
They lived in Ohio for the first 11 years of their marriage and then moved back to New York. John secured a Cargo Managers' position at JFK International Airport working for Air France.
He retired in 1989 and for health reasons, moved with his wife of 70+ years, Marlene, to Sequim.
They have two married sons, Matthew and Gregory. Matthew resides in Sandisfield, Massachusetts, with his wife, Marina and Gregory resides in Centereach, New York, with wife, Kristine and son, Jonathan.
John also leaves behind five grandchildren, Skyler, Michael, Jonathan, Adrian and Allina.
Funeral services will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church 121 E. Maple St., Sequim, on September 12, 2019, at 11 AM. A reception to follow in the church hall. Burial will follow later at National Cemetery.
