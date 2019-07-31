Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Emil Schmocker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Emil Schmocker passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 92, at his home at Gig Harbor Court Assisted Living facility in Gig Harbor.



He was born on March 31, 1927, in Sequim, to John and Helene Schmocker, dairy farmers who had immigrated from Switzerland.



John attended school in Discovery Bay and later moved to Crocker Lake Farm where he grew up. At the age of 13, Eddie Bauer built a float shack on the lake to fish. John would row him around to his favorite fishing spots. Mr. Bauer gave up the float shack to his father and then they towed it to the farmhouse which became John's bunkhouse.



He played football but was unable to try out for basketball because he had to milk cows. He skipped his junior year at Quilcene High School but had to return to take Washington State history, because they had added it to the curriculum, in order to graduate in 1944.



John and two of his buddies went to Seattle to join the Navy in 1944 but one of them did not pass the physical so they all joined the Merchant Marines where he served on oil tankers in the South Pacific in



In 1946, he met Shirley Mae Boyce in Port Angeles. They were married, in Sequim, on April 26, 1947, and were married for 70 years until Shirley passed away in January 2018.



John worked at a sawmill on Indian Island, then worked in a mine with family members in Stibnite, Idaho, in his early years and then worked for Washington State Highway Department, in Port Angeles, and retired from there as a civil engineer. He later was a real estate agent in Sequim, raised cattle and helped local farmers and cattlemen in Sequim. In 2007, he and Shirley moved to Port Orchard to be near family.



He loved his dogs and cattle, camping with family and friends, clamming (especially geoduck), crabbing and oyster picking, fishing, bird hunting, attending bull sales and gardening. They always had a beautiful yard.



He was a 50+ member of the M.W. Grand Lodge of F. & A.M. of Washington Quilcene-Jefferson No 107, a Board of Director of the Clallam County Coop and was active with the Sequim Senior Center.



John is survived by his sister, Joceline H. Stover of Port Townsend; daughters, Leslie Butler of Gig Harbor, Sally (Thomas) Buinger of Port Orchard, and Laurie (John) Hicks of Gig Harbor; grandsons, Casey (Amanda) Hicks of Eatonville, Christopher Scott of Gig Harbor, Jeffrey Scott of Belfair; granddaughters, Amanda (Paul) Audett of Bellingham, Jennifer Luna (Sam Loftin) of University Place and Chelsea (Brock) Diaz of Tacoma; great-grandchildren, Nathan Scott, Ian Reuwsaat, Mackenzie Gentile, Amelia Dean, Riley Luna, Maya Loftin, Braylon Diaz, Braxton Diaz and Charlie Mae Loftin.



Graveside services will be held on August 8, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Mt. Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles. A memorial gathering will follow at the Sons of Norway Skandia Hall, 131 W. 5th, Port Angeles.



