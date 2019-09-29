Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Fulton Crutcher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John Fulton Crutcher died September 2, 2019. John was born in Los Angeles, in 1934, to Margaret Fulton and John Page Crutcher.



He attended The Cate School, Stanford University, and the University of California at Berkeley, where he got his Master of Science in Geology.



As a geologist, he worked in Alaska and then in the outback of Australia. During his time in Australia, he fell in love with southeast Asia while on a surfing holiday. John then got a job with the US Government as a China Specialist.



He and his young family spent two years in Vietnam. John sometimes traveled into the countryside of North Vietnam to talk with villagers.



His next tour was in Taiwan where he learned to speak Mandarin. John and his family also spent four years in Hong Kong.



He enjoyed sailing, and with his son, John Page, sailed in the South China Sea Race from Hong Kong to Manilla, Philippines.



John was Commodore of the Aberdeen Boat Club and was instrumental in the early phases of designing and planning the current yacht club.



In 1984, John moved to Europe where he married Marie-Paule. The couple lived in The Hague, Netherlands for two years where they were inspired by elegant European homes. They then moved to Brussels where they fell in love with an old Belgian manor and spent twelve years restoring it.



In 1999, John and Marie-Paule moved to Sequim. They designed their home on Bell Hill and lived there very happily for 20 years. John will be deeply missed.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019

