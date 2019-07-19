Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Bryant. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

John passed away, of lung cancer, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born in Delta, Colorado, on June 1, 1927, to Edith and Homer Bryant.



He graduated from Delta High School, in June of 1945, and was drafted into the Army, July 15, 1945, for 19 months.



After his discharge from the Army, he moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where he worked in the Cascade Plywood Mill.



In 1955, he enlisted in the Coast Guard. During his career in the Coast Guard, he served on the ships, the North Wind, the Yoconnia and the Winona. He also held duty stations in Astoria and Portland, Oregon, Libya and Curtis Bay, Maryland.



He met his wife, Hazel, in Lebanon, Oregon and they married in 1962. They have two sons, David and Darrell Bryant.



John retired, after serving 20 years, in 1974. He liked to fish and work with wood. He was very talented on the wood lathe and turned out some amazing, unique bowls.



He is survived by his wife and two sons, all of Port Angeles; and extended family in Oregon.



At his request, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be shared with family and friends at a later date. John passed away, of lung cancer, on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born in Delta, Colorado, on June 1, 1927, to Edith and Homer Bryant.He graduated from Delta High School, in June of 1945, and was drafted into the Army, July 15, 1945, for 19 months.After his discharge from the Army, he moved to Lebanon, Oregon, where he worked in the Cascade Plywood Mill.In 1955, he enlisted in the Coast Guard. During his career in the Coast Guard, he served on the ships, the North Wind, the Yoconnia and the Winona. He also held duty stations in Astoria and Portland, Oregon, Libya and Curtis Bay, Maryland.He met his wife, Hazel, in Lebanon, Oregon and they married in 1962. They have two sons, David and Darrell Bryant.John retired, after serving 20 years, in 1974. He liked to fish and work with wood. He was very talented on the wood lathe and turned out some amazing, unique bowls.He is survived by his wife and two sons, all of Port Angeles; and extended family in Oregon.At his request, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be shared with family and friends at a later date. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from July 19 to July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close