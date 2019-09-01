John Joseph Cameron left us on August 17, 2019, at age 77, after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Bremerton on October 23, 1941, to Genevieve (Mulder) Cameron and Joseph Cameron.
John served 20 years in the USCG as a TTCS, followed by a 15 year career with the State of Alaska as a Telecommunications Planner. He made Sequim his home for the last 21 years.
His loves were family, dancing, golfing and travel.
John was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Charlotte A. (Weaver) Cameron; and his son, John P. Cameron.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara C. Read Cameron; his daughter, Crystal D. Jepson; son-in-law, John W. Jepson; daughter-in-law, Laura J. Cameron; and five grandchildren, Katie Broderick, Amanda and Megan Cameron, Connor and Corey Jepson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7th from 2 to 4, at the Sequim Elks Lodge. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate John's life.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 829 East 8th Street, Port Angles, Washington 98362
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019