John Larry McHone passed away on August 22, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



He was born in Carlsborg, on November 21, 1931, and was the son of Frank and Eva McHone.



Larry was the youngest of four children; sisters, Bessie, Vae and brother, Frank. Larry spent his young life in Carlsborg attending school at the three room school just down the road.



He married Laura Eisele, in Sequim, in 1951. Larry met his wife in high school, in Sequim.



He served in the army, in Alaska, as a tank operator and cook and had fond memories of the area and those he served with.



Coming back to Washington state, he attended barber school and opened his own shop on Lincoln St., known as the Olympic View Barber Shop, which used to be the Lindberg Market. It was converted to a barber shop, in 1954, by Charles Hill.



Larry and his partner, Wayne Bushman, purchased the shop in 1962 and their partner, Chuck Riddle, purchased the building, in 1962. Chuck sold the building to their fellow barber, Thomas Neudorfer, in 1999.



His real estate business started with a handful of loyal partners and a card table and grew to become Coldwell Banker/Uptown Realty until he hung up his license when he was 72 years old.



He loved his entire real estate family dearly and took great joy in helping people buy and sell homes . He was an avid fan of the Olympic Peninsula.



Larry had a constant smile on his face and greeted everybody as a great friend and loved any activity that would include being around people.



He was involved in helping Port Angeles by serving on the local planning commission. He moved to Sequim in the mid 90s.



After he moved to Sequim, he enjoyed spending his time at their Three Crabs home with his grandchildren and taking daily walks on the beach and along the Dungeness River.



John Larry McHone was preceded in death by his wife, Laura, in 2014.



He leaves behind three children, Randy, Rick and Christy; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Volunteer Hospice of Port Angeles, in Larry's name.



