Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Elks Lodge Ballroom 131 E 1st St Port Angeles , WA

John Matthew Hayduk, 60, passed away August 21, 2019, from metastatic esophageal cancer.



John was born on March 11, 1959, in Salinas, California, to Eugene John Hayduk and Janet Eleanora (Pearson) Hayduk. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Port Angeles.



After graduating from high school and trying out college, John went to work for Napa Auto Parts for 17 years.



John found his true calling when he went to work for the City of Port Angeles. He just loved serving his community. He started working at the landfill and after it closed, he transferred to the Street Department. He worked for the city for 24 years and will be greatly missed.



John married Christine Lester in 1985. They went on to have two children, Jacqueline and Anthony. John and Christine divorced in 1993.



He was an avid outdoorsman; skiing in the mountains and going on hiking adventures with his family.



John was a car enthusiast who loved car clubs, races, and checking out rare vehicles.



He was an active member in the



If anyone asked John a question, he would know the answer! He could make you laugh and focus on the positive. He will be so missed by all that loved him!



John was preceded in death by his father, Eugene John Hayduk.



He is survived by his children, Jacqueline May Hayduk and Anthony Kole Hayduk; mother, Janet Eleanora Hayduk; brother, Daniel Eugene Hayduk; grandchildren, Theodore and Jadelynn Apodaca; niece, Julie Kathleen Hayduk and her son, Avery Eugene Harris.



A Celebration of Life will be on October 6, 2019, at 1 PM, in the Elks Lodge Ballroom. Come celebrate John's life with us and share in the stories, memories, and food.



Elks Lodge. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019

