Memorial Mass 10:30 AM Queen of Angels Catholic Church 209 W. 11th St. Port Angeles , WA

John was born and raised in Port Angeles. He was a member of Queen of Angels Church and went to Queen of Angels Schools from first through ninth grade.



He met the love of his life, Judy Gross, at Dry Creek Grange dances and they married, December 20, 1958, at Queen of Angels Church. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. John was blessed with five daughters, Alice, Teresa, Karen, Kathy and Colleen.



John was very active in the church and community. He was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus and a past President of Queen of Angels Parents Club.



He was a member of many clubs and organizations; most recently the Heritage Board and Historical Society.



John was in the Washington State National Guard for 26 years; retiring as Sergeant Hubbard to many. He loved the Guard and put in many extra summer camps teaching officers at Camp Murray.



John was known in Port Angeles as the "real" Santa Claus. He was Santa Claus for 40 years! Every Christmas Eve, he would make his rounds. He became a tradition for several generations of many families, including his own. He was the Santa at the downtown Christmas tree lighting and Teddy Bear Tea for 25 years. His father, Richard Hubbard, was Santa before him.



He was preceded in death by parents, Olga Kennedy Hubbard and Richard Hubbard; daughter, Teresa Harris; parents-in-law, Violet Peters Gross and Bob Gross; sister, Rosetta; brother, Kenneth; and sister-in-law, LaMar



John is survived by a large and loving family headed by his wife, Judy; daughters, Alice (Steve) Hoffman, Karen (Brian) Gaetano, Kathy Hubbard and Colleen (Lance Peterson) Hubbard; son-in-law, Randy Harris; grandchildren Nathan (Jill) Heustis, Matthew (Sara) Heustis, Jennifer Heustis, Domenic (Melanie) Gaetano, Denise (Corey) Robinson, Stephanie (Johnny) Watts, John Harris, Angie Harris, Amanda (Jockson) Tribby, Sarah Hubbard, Suzanne Hubbard and Dylan Starks; great-grandchildren, Jeremey Heustis, Adam Heustis, Caleb Heustis, Sarah Heustis, Emily Mason, Madison O'Flarety, Aidan Hubbard; sister, Loretta Melcher; and many nephews and nieces. John was a loving husband, father and papa; he will be missed by so many.



The funeral will be at Queen of Angels Church, 209 W. 11th. St., November 11th, at 10:30 AM. A reception will follow in the gym.



