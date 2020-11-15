Born August 21, 1931 in Port Angeles, Washington to Helen and Paul Neer (former Port Angeles Mayor 1957).



Jack, 88 years old passed, away peacefully May 31, 2020 at home surrounded by family. The sound of birds singing through the open window on that warm evening carried Jack to his loving, waiting bride, Lois into their eternal rest with God.



Known for his outgoing personality, Jack was always the life of the party. Whether playing the piano at high school parties, MC'ing an event or acting as a radio personality on air, Jack loved having a great time with friends and family.



Jack served his country in the Korean War on the DE Falgout in the Pacific for "1 year, 11 months and 1 day" and was very proud to do so. In 1954 he married Lois Obermiller from Fargo, North Dakota and they were married for 63 years.



After attending UW, and graduating from Western Washington University, he taught junior high school PE and English. With a growing family he later entered the health insurance business with Blue Cross Blue Shield: 15 years with Washington Physicians Service, and another 15 years as Manager for Clallam County Physician's Service in Port Angeles. He loved helping people. After retirement in 1991, he and Lois enjoyed travelling extensively abroad to many countries.



Jack's love of camping, nature, and fishing were truly his passions. He shared this love with his children and we have many memories of fishing in the salmon derbies in Port Angeles, clamming and oystering in Sequim and Quilcene Bay and camping all over the Pacific Northwest.



Jack is survived by his 9 children: John, Julie, Tom, Dale, Andrea, Jim, Carolyn, Mike and Christy, and has 22 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

