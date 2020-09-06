John R. Heinz, age 78 of Port Angeles, Washington passed away May 20th 2020 at home with Adrienne, his wife of 40 years by his side.



John was born on April 4, 1942 in Fairbault, Minnesota to his parents Frederick T. and Blanche M. Heinz. The family moved to the West Coast in 1949 and settled in Salem. John attended college at Oregon State University and the University of California in Los Angeles where he graduated with a Master's degree in Public Health. Shortly after his graduation he applied for and received a commission as an Officer in the U.S. Public Health Service.



John aspired to live a life dedicated to the service of others. There was no better place to fulfill that desire than with the Indian Health Service where he spent the majority of his career. Patients, fellow staff members and colleagues all agree that each of his assignments were challenging, but through his efforts both services and patient satisfaction greatly improved.



His third assignment in Salem was particularly noteworthy as that is where he met Adrienne whom he married in 1980. As an added bonus Adreinne's son, Bryan James (B.J. Hall), age 6 became John's son and John became B. J.'s dad.



John retired after 27 years from the U.S. Public Health Service in 1995 as a decorated veteran with the rank of Captain. He continued to work as a consultant to Indian Tribes and Health Care Organizations until 2005.



When he wasn't working, John had a passion for golf often referring to it as "living his dream". Through the years he walked the links and joked with many wonderful friends. His other interests were travel and maintaining his home and landscape with his wife.



John was preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Blanche Heinz, his younger brother Larry and his son Brian James Hall.



John is survived by his wife Adrienne Heinz, son David Ward and daughter in law Rachel Ward, as well as grandchildren Ian, Haley and Tori Ward and also grandchildren Alysha and Jonathan Hall.



John received a Veterans Memorial Flag Presentation at his home by the Clallam County Veterans Association. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Assured Hospice at 1102 E 1st Port Angeles, WA 98363, as well as the Peninsula Golf Scholarship Fund at 824 S. Lindberg Rd. Port Angeles, WA 98362.



John will be remembered for his graciousness, dedication to his work, love of family and friends and his great sense of humor.

