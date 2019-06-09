It is with great sadness that the family of John Ralph Sikes announces his passing, due to complications of leukemia, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the age of 64 years.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ann Sikes; and his beloved dog, Birdie.



John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 18 years, Jennifer; his children, Jaron (Katie), Jara (Aaron), Scott, Kody (Danielle) and Kyle. John will also be lovingly remembered by his brothers, Lewis, Ron, Russell and their wives, Pat, Rose, and Pam. John's nine grandchildren will also fondly remember him.



John was well known for his expertise as a fisherman, hunter, and fishing guide. John was a world traveler and great adventurer. He recently shared his experiences through writing several collections of short stories and novels. If you knew him well, you will hear his voice as you read his stories.



A Celebration of John's Life will be held on June 15, 2019, from 3:00-5:00 PM, at Sekiu Community Center, 42 Rice Rd., Sekiu, WA 98381.