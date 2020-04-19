Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Thomas "Tom" Sinton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom Sinton, 72, passed away peacefully in his home March 27, 2020. Tom was born October 10, 1947, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Melvin and Mary Sinton.



He attended Cherry Creek High School in Denver, and then earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering at New Mexico State University, in 1971, where he met his wife, Carol.



The day after graduating, he began his career with Hunt Building Corporation in El Paso, Texas, which was primarily in the Turnkey Design/Build field of military family housing at locations all over the USA, including Alaska, Hawaii and Guantanamo.



He started as an estimator and finished his career as Executive Vice President. At age 45, he underwent a bone marrow transplant at UCLA and had counted every day since as a gift.



Tom took yearly motorcycle trips and always ended up coming to the Northwest. He found Port Angeles and knew this was where he wanted to spend the rest of his life. He told his wife, Carol that he was going to move to Port Angeles and sure hoped she would come along with him!



Tom and Carol moved to Port Angeles, in 1999, where they built their home up in Eden Valley and had enjoyed the beauty of the Olympic Peninsula ever since. One of his all-time favorite things to do was to meet "the guys" for breakfast practically every day.



In 2008, Tom became involved with the New Dungeness Light Stations Association Board and was elected president of the association in 2016.



Tom is survived by his wife, Carol (Van Buskirk) Sinton; their daughter, Pam Sinton of San Antonio; Tom's son, Shawn (Jayne) Thomas and two grandsons, Cody and Connor of Wisconsin; his sister, Lynda Sinton of Denver; his Aunt Betty; cousins, Gary, Nancy and Debbie; nieces, Kim, Amy and Melissa; and many second cousins.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Mel Sinton; and his younger brother, Dave Sinton.



At this time, no service is scheduled, but you can bet we will have a Celebration of Life when the world is right again.



