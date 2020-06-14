John William Massoth
1943 - 2020
John William Massoth, 76, a recent resident of Gig Harbor, died Friday, May 29, 2020.

John retired July 2010, from the Laguna Beach, California, golf course where he was a Starter for many years. Prior to retirement, John owned WeFix Autos in Brea, California, and also became a General Contractor.

John was a veteran of the Air Force and served in Vietnam.

John and wife Sandre' recently moved from Sequim where they attended St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Family members include his wife, Sandre'; sons, Michael (deceased) and Douglas; daughter, Nicole; and three grandsons with a fourth on the way.

Funeral services are yet to be determined. Final resting place will be Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, California.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
