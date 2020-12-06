1/1
Lt. Col. Joseph Earl Walsh USAF, Ret.
1942 - 2020
Joseph Earl Walsh was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Earle and Rita Leclaire Walsh.

He graduated from Canoga Park High School where he successfully ran track and went on to run for the United States Air Force for four years. He received his undergraduate degree at California State University Sacramento and then completed his Masters of Divinity in Portland, Oregon.

Joe ministered overseas in Brazil for six years, training churches. Upon returning to Sacramento, he had a ministry at the California State Capitol and to the city. He served as a representative for the National Day of Prayer in the state of California and then for all of the Western states. During that time, he also served as a chaplain in the California Air National Guard.

Joe loved his family. He was married to his "sweetheart" Dianne for 52 years. They were blessed with three sons, Joel, Dan and Drew and six grandchildren. Most importantly, Joe loved the Lord and is now walking with his Savior, Jesus, rejoicing eternally.

The family would like to thank his doctors and nurses who went beyond the call of duty. We also appreciate the loving support of our friends at Sequim Community Church. Joe's virtual memorial service can be viewed on his Facebook page and on YouTube.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
