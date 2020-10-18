Joseph Mark Hanrahan, an Army veteran and long-time Port Angeles, Washington resident passed away suddenly after a battle with Crohn's disease. He passed away two days before his fifty fourth birthday.
Joe was predeceased by his father, Jim Hanrahan and his cat Lumpy. He is survived by his mother Jean Hanrahan, his sister Janice Knighten, his brother John Hanrahan, his nieces and nephews, his son-in-law Darren Hoglund and his daughter Savanna Hoglund. He was expecting his first grandson in February 2021.
Joseph and his twin brother John were born on October 8, 1966 to Jean and Jim Hanrahan. Joe graduated in 1984 and joined the Army later that year where he served until 1989. In 1990, Joe was blessed with his daughter, Savanna Marie. The two had an unbreakable bond and spent most of their time exploring the outdoors.
Joe enjoyed all outdoor activities; his early years were spent hunting, shooting and fishing while in his later years he took on more peaceful activities such as mushroom picking and metal detecting. While in high school, Joe, John and their friends made the Peninsula Daily News for a cabin that they had built from the ground up. Joe worked at Peninsula Golf Course for twenty five years as a groundskeeper and enjoyed playing golf in his down time.
A service or get-together may be planned at a later date. Drennan-Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, handled arrangements. Sign the guest book for the family at www.drennanford.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society in honor of Joe.