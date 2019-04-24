Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wichmann Funeral Home 537 North Superior Street Appleton , WI 54911 (920)-739-1231 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Appleton Alliance Church 2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd. Appleton , WI View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Appleton Alliance Church 2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd. Appleton , WI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce D. Beaufait, age 87, went home to be with her Lord Jesus and reunited with her beloved husband, on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Joyce was born in Ada, Oklahoma, on December 27, 1931, daughter of the late George and Mary Myers. She lived in Oklahoma City until 1941 when her family moved, to California, where she met Allen Beaufait. Allen proposed to Joyce on Valentine's Day, of 1950, and they were married on June 24, 1950, one week after her graduation from Eagle Rock High School.



Joyce worked as an executive secretary for the City of Los Angeles, finishing her career with the Department of Water and Power. They lived in California until retiring and moving to Sequim, Washington, in 1981. In 2006, they relocated to Greenville, Wisconsin, to be near family.



Joyce enjoyed sailing with her husband and they accumulated many sailing trophies. They helped establish a sailing club in Washington, the Sequim Yacht Club. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, taking art classes, gym classes and was an active member at the churches she attended.



Joyce was a faithful follower of Jesus since the age of 11 or 12. She was a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, and a loving grandma and great-grandma. She was always kind and compassionate, always looked for the good in others, had a wonderful sense of humor and was fun to be around. Her smile would light up the room and she always made people feel important. Until the very end she was grateful to everyone who helped her in any way. She will be greatly missed by her family until we meet again in heaven one day!



Joyce is survived by her daughters, Linda Maruszewski and Elaine (Michael) Newlin; grandchildren, Elisa (Jason) Puls, Jason (Becky) Sullivan, Jon (Delta) Maruszewski, Natalie (Chris) Cadieux; great-grandchildren, Sam Puls, Benny Puls, Kali Sullivan, Abraham Sullivan, Joe Longsine, Jake Longsine, Lucas Longsine, Lariyah Williams, Larry Williams, JJ Williams, LaVonne Williams, Octavia Sullivan, Elijah Sullivan, Jeremiah Maruszewski, Samuel Maruszewski, Joyce Maruszewski, Alex Cadieux.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Beaufait; twin sister, June; numerous brothers- in-law and sisters-in-law.



A funeral service in Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Appleton Alliance Church (2693 W. Grand Chute Blvd., Appleton, Wisconsin), with Rev. Brian Episcopo officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Joyce's name.



The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to Rachel and Andy at Brookdale of Appleton, and Jason and Lynn Schmidt and all the wonderful staff at Heartwood Homes Senior Living for the loving and compassionate care they gave Joyce during her last few years.



