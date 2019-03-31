Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Provost Wheeler. View Sign

Joyce Wheeler, a Baltimore school teacher, retired on the Wheeler family farm, in Sequim, in 2007, passed away peacefully at home the night of March 21. She was 78. The cause of death was Alzheimer's disease.



She loved to garden in her front yard with the sweeping view of the Olympics. She and her husband, Tim Wheeler, also enjoyed dancing to rock music.



She doorbelled to elect President Barack Obama and for Mike Doherty seeking election as County Commissioner last summer. Clallam County Democrats named her and her family "Democrats of the Year" in 2015.



She celebrated when the North Olympic Land Trust saved the Wheeler farm (Historic Ward Farm) two years ago ensuring that it remains farmland forever.



In Baltimore, she used "structured phonics" to teach more than 1,000 children, mostly African American youngsters, to read in her 37 year career. She served as Treasurer of the Baltimore Teachers Union (BTU). She was picket captain in the month-long Baltimore teachers' strike in 1975.



Joyce was born at Tripler General Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii, January 26, 1941, daughter of Leatha



Evacuated back to the U.S., Joyce grew up in Orlando, Florida, Caldwell, Idaho, and Bickelton, Washington. She graduated, in 1959, from St. Paul's Girls School in Walla Walla. At the



She participated in many peace and social justice street-corner waves in Sequim and Port Angeles; protesting gun violence, the Trump border wall and abuse of women and children.



Joyce is survived by her husband, Tim; sons, Morgan of Sequim, and Donald Nicholas, of Bainbridge Island; and daughter, Susan, of Baltimore. They have seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorials are planned here and in Baltimore.



