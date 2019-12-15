Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Winifred (Pollard) Goad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joyce Winifred (Pollard) Goad passed away on December 2, 2019, at the age of 92, in Port Angeles. She was born July 17, 1927, in Warrington, Lancashire, England, the daughter of Leonard Trevor and Gwladys Annie Winifred Mary (Gerrard) Pollard.



Joyce graduated from Woods College of Commerce and trained as an architect's assistant. She joined the Women's Junior Air Corps, in 1942, and served for four years until the end of World War II, achieving the rank of Corporal. Joyce loved to dance; she was a Jitterbug dance champion in England and was an actress in numerous plays.



During the 1940s, Joyce acquired a pen pal, Robert "Bob" James Goad, a United States Navy communications technician. They became engaged, in 1948, when Bob was on leave in England.



In 1949, she travelled by ship, the Empress of France, from England to Canada. She journeyed by rail to Victoria and then onto Washington where she married Bob on July 22, 1949, at the Madrona Church in Seattle. Two daughters were born from this union, Carol and Dayle.



The family moved to Camarillo, California, in the early 1960s where Joyce became involved with the Pleasant Valley School District. She was a secretary to the principal at Los Altos and Monte Vista Middle Schools where her daughters attended school. Later, she was secretary to the fire chief for the Ventura County Fire Department.



In the mid-1970s, a job change for Bob required a relocation to Tampa, Florida. Joyce had always been an accomplished artist, painting with oils and working with pen and ink. The move to Florida inspired her to attend calligraphy classes and develop her writing skills. She designed calendars with illustrations of Florida wildlife and then with angels. She had numerous commissions for her artwork and calligraphy and later for her beautiful angel ornaments, cards and calendars.



Joyce loved to walk along the shore of the beach and collect "angel wings" and scallop shells. These were made into Christmas ornaments which were sold all over the United States, with her largest order from Walt Disney World® in Florida. She was proud of her nickname, the "Angel Lady."



Joyce was an avid collector and she and Bob loved to frequent the flea markets and garage sales looking to add another inkwell or pen to her collection. She amassed hundreds of them over the years.



Robert passed away in 2007 and Joyce moved back to Washington to be closer to her family. Her daughter Carol took care of her at her home until she passed away.



Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family and was an inspiration to all.



She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Anne Fleming of Port Angeles, and Dayle Lynne (Mike) DeBry of Palmdale, California; her only sibling, brother Ronald Trevor (Maureen) Pollard in Australia; four grandsons, Aaron Fleming of Port Townsend, Paul Fleming of Belle Chasse, Louisiana, Dustin DeBry of Lancaster, California, and Brett DeBry of Santee, California; two great-granddaughters, Brynnan Fleming of Belle Chasse, Louisiana and Holley DeBry of Lancaster, California; brother-in-law, Jay Holland (Patricia Goad, deceased); and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Interment will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Joyce's name to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019

