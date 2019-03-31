Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Louise Cyganowski Knight. View Sign

Judith Ann Louise Cyganowski Knight, of Port Angeles, passed away, from a respiratory illness, on March 21, 2019.



Judy, the eldest of seven children, was born to Rita May (Benoit) Cyganowski and Henry Walter Cyganowski, in Norwich, Connecticut, on March 24, 1942. The family moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1950.



She was a Private first Class in the US Marine Corps and, while in San Diego in 1962, she married George Lee Knight. They would divorce in 1983.



Before retiring, Judy enjoyed her career in the in-home health care profession.



She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies included crafts, word puzzles and enjoyed going to bingo or playing the slots. Judy was a huge cat lover and will be missed by Roscoe and Missy.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul and Ron; and sister, Jeanne.



She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Tom) Neal of Danville, Illinois, and Kelli (Jim) Agles of Cape Coral, Florida; brother, Jim (Diana) Cyganowski of Port Angeles; sisters, Joan Davis of Port Angeles and Carol (Ronn) Dilling of Woodinville; grandchildren, Alec Neal and Sydni Neal of Danville, Illinois; great-grandchild, Karter Neal of Danville, Illinois; and numerous nephews and nieces.



Drennan & Ford Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. Judith Ann Louise Cyganowski Knight, of Port Angeles, passed away, from a respiratory illness, on March 21, 2019.Judy, the eldest of seven children, was born to Rita May (Benoit) Cyganowski and Henry Walter Cyganowski, in Norwich, Connecticut, on March 24, 1942. The family moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1950.She was a Private first Class in the US Marine Corps and, while in San Diego in 1962, she married George Lee Knight. They would divorce in 1983.Before retiring, Judy enjoyed her career in the in-home health care profession.She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies included crafts, word puzzles and enjoyed going to bingo or playing the slots. Judy was a huge cat lover and will be missed by Roscoe and Missy.Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul and Ron; and sister, Jeanne.She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Tom) Neal of Danville, Illinois, and Kelli (Jim) Agles of Cape Coral, Florida; brother, Jim (Diana) Cyganowski of Port Angeles; sisters, Joan Davis of Port Angeles and Carol (Ronn) Dilling of Woodinville; grandchildren, Alec Neal and Sydni Neal of Danville, Illinois; great-grandchild, Karter Neal of Danville, Illinois; and numerous nephews and nieces.Drennan & Ford Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. Funeral Home Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles

260 MONROE RD

PORT ANGELES , WA 98362

(360) 457-1210 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close