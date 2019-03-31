Judith Ann Louise Cyganowski Knight, of Port Angeles, passed away, from a respiratory illness, on March 21, 2019.
Judy, the eldest of seven children, was born to Rita May (Benoit) Cyganowski and Henry Walter Cyganowski, in Norwich, Connecticut, on March 24, 1942. The family moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1950.
She was a Private first Class in the US Marine Corps and, while in San Diego in 1962, she married George Lee Knight. They would divorce in 1983.
Before retiring, Judy enjoyed her career in the in-home health care profession.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. Her hobbies included crafts, word puzzles and enjoyed going to bingo or playing the slots. Judy was a huge cat lover and will be missed by Roscoe and Missy.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Paul and Ron; and sister, Jeanne.
She is survived by her daughters, Karen (Tom) Neal of Danville, Illinois, and Kelli (Jim) Agles of Cape Coral, Florida; brother, Jim (Diana) Cyganowski of Port Angeles; sisters, Joan Davis of Port Angeles and Carol (Ronn) Dilling of Woodinville; grandchildren, Alec Neal and Sydni Neal of Danville, Illinois; great-grandchild, Karter Neal of Danville, Illinois; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019