She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Leigh Morgan and Melinda Morgan (Robb) Thomas; her three grandchildren, Alexa, Brandon, and Cole Thomas; and by her sister-in-law, Michaele Greene.



Judy was the first in her family to go to college, earning a B.A. in History, at Oregon State University, where she was president of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.



She married Robert J. Morgan after college and they remained friends after their marriage ended.



Judy was an outgoing and generous family member and friend to many. She was a fierce advocate of her daughters and grandchildren, and was quick with empathy and care for those less fortunate than herself.



She also had a special way with animals, lovingly raising many horses, cats and dogs over the years. Throughout her life, she was actively engaged with the communities that she lived.



In her later years, she became an active supporter of progressive political causes including promoting civil rights for the LGBTQ community.



The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, whose care and support we will always remember with deep gratitude.



A private Celebration of Judy's Life was held on December 22nd in Bend, Oregon, with family and close friends.



