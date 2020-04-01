Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Anne Boroughf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Boroughf passed away at her home in Port Townsend on March 24, 2020 after a long illness. Judy was born on May 6, 1937 in Andover, Massachusetts to Carl and Judith Crain. Judy was 82.



Judy spent the first part of her childhood in Massachusetts, and then moved with her family to the Long Beach (CA) area. Her father was a Reverend with Disciples of Christ, and her family life was full of love. She grew up with older sister Nancy and younger brother Dan. She did some modeling locally during her high school years. Judy attended Chapman College, where she met her life companion of 63 years, Earl Boroughf. They married in 1956.



Judy and Earl settled in Costa Mesa, where they had a daughter and a son. Judy enjoyed living in the vicinity of many family members and family gatherings during those years. When the children entered their school years, Judy resumed her education at Orange Coast College, working toward her teaching credentials.



The family moved to Kirkland, Washington in 1967 and enjoyed the Kingsgate community for many years. Judy continued her education, eventually earning a Masters Degree from Seattle Pacific College, focusing on learning disabilities. Her husband always marveled at her intelligence. She taught reading one on one to students who would benefit from her specific skills, and she celebrated every time one of her students achieved reading at grade level. She enjoyed her Kingsgate community and friends, where she had an active bridge group and her children swam competitively each summer.



In 1978, Judy and Earl moved back to Orange County via a year in San Antonio, this time settling in Irvine. Judy worked several jobs outside the education field, and enjoyed working and volunteering at the local performance venues and hearing some amazing performances. She made many friends in their local Deerfield community.



In 2002, Judy and Earl moved to Port Townsend, Washington, where her sister Nancy and brother in law Herb also lived. Judy made many friends in her Towne Point community, her bridge group, the local Red Hat Society, and volunteering at Centrum and the Food Bank. She enjoyed the local music scene and living so close to her sister. She was an avid lifelong reader. She loved to knit and crochet, making hats for newborns and donating them to local hospitals. She kept up on and conversed intelligently about current events until her last day with us.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Dan Crain, her brother-in-law Herb Payson, and her nephew Allan Crain. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Earl Boroughf, her sister Nancy Payson, her daughter Dani (John) Keller, her son Mark Boroughf, grandchildren Theresa Keller, James Keller, and Bill Keller, her half brother Carl (Julia) Crain, her half sister Sandy (Dave) Everett, her half sister Cindy (Brian) Barr, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.



Judy was a delight to be around. She was a kind, intelligent, well read human who always thought the best of her fellow humans and accepted people as they were. In the final stages of her illness, her compassion and love and care for others never waivered. Her love and warmth and engaging conversation will be missed by all who knew her, especially her close family.



A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held at the Towne Point Community Center in Port Townsend at a later date. Donations in Judy's name can be made to Habitat for Humanity EJC, PO Box 658, Port Townsend, WA 98368.

