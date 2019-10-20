Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Arlene Close. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Lincoln Park Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Judith Arlene Close, 75, passed away from natural causes, in her Sequim home, on October 10, 2019.



She was born in Castle Rock, on October 11, 1943, to Betty J. and Ernest K. Farris. Judith would move to the Olympic Peninsula in 1971.



In 1984, she married Roger M. Close.



Judith was a musician and worked in the restaurant field in numerous positions.



Her interests included camping, clam digging, gardening and animals. She belonged to both the Moose and Eagle Lodges.



Judith was preceded in death by her mother, Betty J. Farris; father, Ernest K. Farris; and son, Rick Nordberg.



She is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter-in-law, Patty Nordberg; grandchildren, Samantha (Kyle) Reynolds, Ricky Nordberg, Mathew Nordberg; great-grandchild, Mallory Reynolds; and brother, Ernie Farris.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27, 1 PM, at Lincoln Park, in Port Angeles. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Volunteer Hospice.



Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day, Unseen, unheard, but always near, Still loved, still missed and very dear.

